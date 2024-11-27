Court Challenges ED in High-Stakes Delhi Waqf Board Case

A Delhi court has granted bail to Kausar Imam Siddiqui, accused in the Delhi Waqf Board case involving AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. The judge criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for delaying the trial, keeping the accused in detention since November 2023 without progressing the case forward.

The Special Judge highlighted that the ED's actions over a five-month period effectively stalled proceedings, thereby compromising the accused's fundamental right to a speedy trial. Perkins argued for Siddiqui's immediate release, emphasizing the lack of requisite sanction for the chargesheet and the importance of safeguarding basic human rights.

The court emphasized the critical role of prosecuting agencies in ensuring timely trials and criticized the ED for not assuming responsibility for the delays, which stand contrary to Supreme Court mandates. Despite opposition from the ED, the court underscored the global principle of presumed innocence, warranting Siddiqui's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)