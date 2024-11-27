Left Menu

Court Challenges ED in High-Stakes Delhi Waqf Board Case

A Delhi court granted bail to Kausar Imam Siddiqui, linked to the Delhi Waqf Board case and BJP MLA Khan, critiquing the ED for prolonged detention without trial. The court underscored the necessity of a speedy trial, emphasizing human rights and presumption of innocence for Siddiqui.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:47 IST
Court Challenges ED in High-Stakes Delhi Waqf Board Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has granted bail to Kausar Imam Siddiqui, accused in the Delhi Waqf Board case involving AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. The judge criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for delaying the trial, keeping the accused in detention since November 2023 without progressing the case forward.

The Special Judge highlighted that the ED's actions over a five-month period effectively stalled proceedings, thereby compromising the accused's fundamental right to a speedy trial. Perkins argued for Siddiqui's immediate release, emphasizing the lack of requisite sanction for the chargesheet and the importance of safeguarding basic human rights.

The court emphasized the critical role of prosecuting agencies in ensuring timely trials and criticized the ED for not assuming responsibility for the delays, which stand contrary to Supreme Court mandates. Despite opposition from the ED, the court underscored the global principle of presumed innocence, warranting Siddiqui's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024