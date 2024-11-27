Left Menu

Mother Unveils Shocking Case of Abuse: Father on the Run

A man has been charged with raping his six-year-old daughter multiple times after being caught by his wife. The accused fled after being discovered, and despite familial pressure, the wife lodged a police complaint. An FIR under the POCSO Act has been filed, with police continuing their search for the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuh | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:50 IST
A disturbing case has emerged as a father is accused of multiple counts of sexual assault against his six-year-old daughter. The man fled after his wife caught him in the act, police reported on Wednesday.

According to a police complaint filed on November 22, the accused's wife returned from visiting relatives in Bulandshahar to find her daughter in distress, prompting a grim discovery in one of the house's rooms.

The woman, overcoming family pressures not to report the crime, filed a complaint leading to an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Authorities confirmed the accused remains at large.

