Mother Unveils Shocking Case of Abuse: Father on the Run
A man has been charged with raping his six-year-old daughter multiple times after being caught by his wife. The accused fled after being discovered, and despite familial pressure, the wife lodged a police complaint. An FIR under the POCSO Act has been filed, with police continuing their search for the suspect.
A disturbing case has emerged as a father is accused of multiple counts of sexual assault against his six-year-old daughter. The man fled after his wife caught him in the act, police reported on Wednesday.
According to a police complaint filed on November 22, the accused's wife returned from visiting relatives in Bulandshahar to find her daughter in distress, prompting a grim discovery in one of the house's rooms.
The woman, overcoming family pressures not to report the crime, filed a complaint leading to an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Authorities confirmed the accused remains at large.
