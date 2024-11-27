Left Menu

Senior Mounts Digital Dungeon: The Mumbai Pensioner Cyber Fraud Saga

A 77-year-old woman in Mumbai fell victim to cyber fraudsters posing as law enforcement officers. They falsely linked her Aadhaar card to criminal activities, leading her to transfer a staggering Rs 3.8 crore. The fraud was uncovered when her daughter intervened, and police are currently probing the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking case of cyber fraud has come to light in Mumbai where a 77-year-old woman was duped into transferring Rs 3.8 crore by criminals posing as law enforcement officials.

The incident began with a WhatsApp call alleging the woman's Aadhaar was misused in a crime, initiating a chain of deceitful actions. The fraudsters convincingly manipulated her into transferring vast sums under the pretense of investigations.

Upon becoming suspicious, the woman consulted her daughter, leading her to contact authorities. Prompt actions by the cyber cell have now frozen the accounts involved, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

