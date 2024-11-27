Trump's Tariff Tactics: A Legal Toolkit for Trade Challenges

Donald Trump, U.S. President-elect, is poised to reignite trade tensions by leveraging the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, aiming to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China. These moves are strategized to combat the flow of opioids and illegal migrants into the United States.

Experts highlight that Trump possesses considerable authority to enact these sweeping tariffs without requiring congressional consent. The International Emergency Economic Powers Act could facilitate this, amid potential declarations of national emergencies concerning the fentanyl crisis and border security.

Critics and supporters alike question Trump's reliance on these legal avenues, especially considering past applications during his first term. Trade lawyers point to historical precedents but emphasize the significant hurdles and legal scrutiny associated with these actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)