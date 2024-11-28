Left Menu

Birmingham's Ongoing Gun Violence Crisis: A Call for Action

Damien McDaniel, 22, and Hatarius Woods, 27, have been charged with capital murder related to a series of shootings in Birmingham, Alabama. They are linked to four separate homicides between July and September. Birmingham's 2024 homicide numbers have surpassed previous records, highlighting the city's growing gun violence crisis.

In Birmingham, Alabama, Damien McDaniel, 22, faces new capital murder charges as law enforcement connects him to a quadruple homicide in July, just months after he was charged with killing four people in September. Officer Truman Fitzgerald confirmed these developments during a recently held press conference.

The July 13 incident outside a Birmingham nightclub resulted in four fatalities and ten injuries. Hatarius Woods, 27, is also charged in connection with the July shooting. Both men are allegedly implicated in multiple shootings that span from July to September, accounting for roughly 30 percent of Birmingham's homicides during that period, according to Fitzgerald.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin highlighted the city's escalating homicide rate in a public address, urging state legislators to help curb the growing gun violence. With the city recording its 145th homicide in 2024, Woodfin displayed 145 guns to symbolize the issue, advocating for stricter gun safety laws while upholding Second Amendment rights.

