Israeli Military Downs Drone Smuggling Weapons from Egypt

On Wednesday, the Israeli military announced it intercepted a drone loaded with weapons that traversed from Egypt into its territory.

This marks a continued pattern, with October witnessing two other incidents where drones attempted to smuggle arms into Israel from Egypt. Egyptian officials have not provided a comment regarding these events.

Despite Israel's claims during the Gaza conflict that Hamas utilizes tunnels under the Egypt-Gaza border for weapon smuggling, Egyptian authorities maintain that such tunnels were destroyed years ago, with enhanced security measures in place to prevent illegal trafficking.

