Israeli Military Downs Drone Smuggling Weapons from Egypt

The Israeli military reported downing a drone carrying weapons that crossed from Egypt into Israel. This incident follows two similar October events involving drones smuggling weapons. While Israel claims Hamas uses Sinai tunnels for arms smuggling, Egypt asserts it dismantled these tunnels and established border security.

28-11-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military announced it intercepted a drone loaded with weapons that traversed from Egypt into its territory.

This marks a continued pattern, with October witnessing two other incidents where drones attempted to smuggle arms into Israel from Egypt. Egyptian officials have not provided a comment regarding these events.

Despite Israel's claims during the Gaza conflict that Hamas utilizes tunnels under the Egypt-Gaza border for weapon smuggling, Egyptian authorities maintain that such tunnels were destroyed years ago, with enhanced security measures in place to prevent illegal trafficking.

