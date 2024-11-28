Texas Razor-Wire Ruling Sparks Legal Face-Off with Biden Administration

In a recent legal development, a U.S. appeals court has sided with Texas over a border control dispute, allowing the state to maintain razor-wire barriers along its frontier with Mexico. This decision arises amidst a broader conflict over immigration policies between the Republican-led Texas state and the Biden administration.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans overturned an earlier federal ruling, granting Texas a preliminary injunction. The state claims the razor-wire is necessary for protecting its property, not for regulating federal immigration activities, and the court concurred with the potential validity of Texas' trespass claims.

This ruling adds another layer to the complex legal battles between state and federal authorities on immigration. Republican entities continue to criticize President Biden over rising illegal crossings, while the administration confronts numerous state-led legal challenges to its immigration policies.

