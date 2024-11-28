Left Menu

Taiwan's Air Defense Drill Amid Rising Tensions with China

Taiwan conducted an early morning air defense drill to evaluate its response strategies before President Lai Ching-te's Pacific trip, set to include U.S. stopovers. China is expected to hold military exercises near Taiwan, using Lai's trip as a pretext, escalating tensions in the region.

Updated: 28-11-2024 07:07 IST
Taiwan's Air Defense Drill Amid Rising Tensions with China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan's military conducted an air defense drill on Thursday morning. This exercise evaluated its response ahead of President Lai Ching-te's Pacific trip that includes U.S. stopovers. Taiwan and regional security officials anticipate Chinese military drills near Taiwan during Lai's overseas journey.

China claims Taiwan as its territory and criticizes Lai as a 'separatist'. Lai affirms that only Taiwan's citizens will decide their future, inviting discussions with Beijing, which remain unacknowledged. Taiwan's air force confirmed the drill involved a comprehensive air defense battle plan starting at 5 a.m. with aircraft and missile systems.

The defense ministry categorized the drill as routine. Observers reported fighter jets visible over Taipei. China has conducted significant war games around Taiwan this year, regularly flying aircraft and deploying ships near Taiwan. New reports of Chinese balloons flying near the island have emerged, reinforcing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

