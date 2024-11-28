Taiwan's Air Defense Drill Amid Rising Tensions with China
Taiwan conducted an early morning air defense drill to evaluate its response strategies before President Lai Ching-te's Pacific trip, set to include U.S. stopovers. China is expected to hold military exercises near Taiwan, using Lai's trip as a pretext, escalating tensions in the region.
Taiwan's military conducted an air defense drill on Thursday morning. This exercise evaluated its response ahead of President Lai Ching-te's Pacific trip that includes U.S. stopovers. Taiwan and regional security officials anticipate Chinese military drills near Taiwan during Lai's overseas journey.
China claims Taiwan as its territory and criticizes Lai as a 'separatist'. Lai affirms that only Taiwan's citizens will decide their future, inviting discussions with Beijing, which remain unacknowledged. Taiwan's air force confirmed the drill involved a comprehensive air defense battle plan starting at 5 a.m. with aircraft and missile systems.
The defense ministry categorized the drill as routine. Observers reported fighter jets visible over Taipei. China has conducted significant war games around Taiwan this year, regularly flying aircraft and deploying ships near Taiwan. New reports of Chinese balloons flying near the island have emerged, reinforcing tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- China
- military
- drill
- defense
- Lai Ching-te
- Pacific trip
- air force
- security
- regional tensions
ALSO READ
Trump Nominates Fox Host Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense
Donald Trump announces nomination of popular Fox News host, Army veteran Pete Hegseth as his defense secretary.
Pete Hegseth: Trump's Pick for Defense Secretary
Trump’s Controversial Choice: Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary
Trump's Controversial Defense Pick: Pete Hegseth