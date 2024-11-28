Australia Moves to Regulate Under-16 Social Media Use Amid Mixed Reactions
The Australian Senate considered a bill to ban children under 16 from social media. These platforms could face massive fines for non-compliance. Support is widespread, ensuring the bill's likely passage. Critics, however, voice concerns about its potential negative effects on children's mental health and lack of implementation details.
On Thursday, Australia's Senate deliberated a bill aimed at banning children under 16 from social media platforms. The legislation mandates hefty fines for non-compliance, with companies like TikTok and Facebook facing penalties. The bill has received wide backing, making its passage almost certain.
Despite overwhelming support, the bill has drawn criticism. Concerns center around the lack of implementation details and potential negative impacts on children's mental health. Notably, mental health advocates warn that the ban could socially isolate children who rely on social media for support.
Proponents like Sen Maria Kovacic argue the regulation is a necessary step for social responsibility. Critics, however, view the move as rushed, highlighting privacy risks and challenging its practical enforceability. As the Senate debate progresses, the bill's implications for Australia's upcoming general elections remain a focal point.
