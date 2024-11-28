Vietnam's Monks Imprisoned: A Clash of Faith and Power

In a controversial move, Vietnam's judiciary has sentenced five Khmer Buddhist monks and four activists to prison terms ranging from two to six years. The convictions are based on charges of abusing democratic freedoms and illegal detentions, as per a statement from local police.

Critics, including the Asia Human Rights and Labour Advocates, have labeled the decisions as 'outrageous and unacceptable,' asserting that the legal proceedings mask an intolerance towards the Khmer Krom community's religious and cultural practices.

Phil Robertson of AHRLA highlighted that the core issue is the right of the Khmer Krom people to practice their faith without government interference. The sentences have drawn calls from the international community for their immediate and unconditional release.

(With inputs from agencies.)