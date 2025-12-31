Outcry Over Priest's Arrest Sparks Debate on Religious Freedom
The arrest of a Christian priest and his family in Maharashtra for alleged forced religious conversion has drawn criticism from Kerala's political factions. The incident has been described as an attack on constitutional freedoms amidst claims of increased intimidation against minorities in BJP-ruled states, raising concerns over religious rights.
A wave of criticism has surged from both ruling and opposition parties in Kerala following the arrest of a Christian priest in Maharashtra, accused of forced religious conversion. The arrest, which included the priest's family, took place during a Christmas prayer meeting in Amravati.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the incident 'deeply disturbing,' citing a worrying pattern of minority intimidation. He condemned the actions as an affront to constitutional freedoms, suggesting that groups like the Sangh Parivar are fostering division among communities.
Opposition leader V D Satheesan and KPCC president Sunny Joseph also criticized the arrests, labeling them as unconstitutional. They urged national leaders to intervene, asserting the incident reflects a troubling trend in states governed by the BJP, where religious freedom is increasingly under threat.
