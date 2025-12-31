Outcry Over Priest's Arrest Sparks Debate on Religious Freedom

A wave of criticism has surged from both ruling and opposition parties in Kerala following the arrest of a Christian priest in Maharashtra, accused of forced religious conversion. The arrest, which included the priest's family, took place during a Christmas prayer meeting in Amravati.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the incident 'deeply disturbing,' citing a worrying pattern of minority intimidation. He condemned the actions as an affront to constitutional freedoms, suggesting that groups like the Sangh Parivar are fostering division among communities.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan and KPCC president Sunny Joseph also criticized the arrests, labeling them as unconstitutional. They urged national leaders to intervene, asserting the incident reflects a troubling trend in states governed by the BJP, where religious freedom is increasingly under threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)