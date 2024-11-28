Chargesheet Filed Against Cow Vigilante Mob in Faridabad Lynching Case

In a major legal development, the Faridabad police have invoked several serious charges, including mob lynching, in a chargesheet filed against five cow vigilantes. The accused allegedly shot dead a student, Aryan Mishra, mistaking him for a cattle smuggler, police confirmed on Thursday.

The incident occurred on August 23, when Aryan Mishra and his friends, Shanky and Harshit, were traveling on the Delhi-Agra National Highway. A group led by Saurabh, Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna, and Adesh targeted them after receiving information about suspected cattle smugglers in two SUVs.

Despite being asked to stop, the driver accelerated, prompting the group to open fire, fatally shooting Mishra near the Gadhpuri toll. Faridabad police arrested all the accused on August 28 and have filed a 600-page chargesheet outlining the gravity of the offense.

(With inputs from agencies.)