The Struggle for Religious Freedom: Khmer Krom Monks Sentenced in Vietnam

Five Khmer Buddhist monks and four religious activists in Vietnam face jail sentences, accused of 'abusing democratic freedoms.' Activists claim it's a violation of their freedom of religion, as these monks defended their rights against alleged state interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:48 IST
In a controversial move, a Vietnamese court sentenced five Khmer Buddhist monks and four religious activists to prison terms ranging from two to six years for purportedly 'abusing democratic freedoms.' This action has sparked accusations from human rights groups of infringing on religious freedom.

The sentencing took place in Long An province, with the monks accused of illegally detaining people during a confrontation with authorities. Human rights advocates have denounced the verdict, arguing it symbolizes an ongoing struggle for the Khmer Krom community's right to practice their religion and culture freely.

Notably, monk Thach Chanh Da Ra received the longest sentence, accused of instructing followers to resist a temple search. Critics argue this is part of a larger pattern of governmental suppression of religious and cultural expression outside officially sanctioned channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

