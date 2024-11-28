Left Menu

Pension Adalats: Resolving Grievances, Restoring Hope

Since 2019, pension adalats have effectively resolved over 8,373 cases, improving welfare for central government pensioners. As a key administrative reform, these adalats address pensioners' grievances swiftly, resulting in fewer complaints. Eight adalats held in recent years have contributed to this success, with more cases being resolved annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:07 IST
Pension Adalats: Resolving Grievances, Restoring Hope
  • Country:
  • India

Pension adalats, designed to address the grievances of central government pensioners, have been an integral administrative reform since 2019. Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh announced in the Rajya Sabha that such initiatives have significantly alleviated pensioners' concerns.

Out of 12,049 cases reviewed through these platforms, over 8,373 have been resolved, marking a 69.49 percent success rate. Singh noted a noticeable decline in complaints due to these efforts. In 2024 alone, 330 out of 403 cases reached satisfactory conclusions, showcasing the adalats' efficiency.

The figures shared by the minister underscored the steady progress, with thousands of cases being addressed annually. This reflects the government's commitment to improving pensioners' welfare by swiftly resolving longstanding issues through these dedicated forums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024