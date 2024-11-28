Pension Adalats: Resolving Grievances, Restoring Hope

Pension adalats, designed to address the grievances of central government pensioners, have been an integral administrative reform since 2019. Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh announced in the Rajya Sabha that such initiatives have significantly alleviated pensioners' concerns.

Out of 12,049 cases reviewed through these platforms, over 8,373 have been resolved, marking a 69.49 percent success rate. Singh noted a noticeable decline in complaints due to these efforts. In 2024 alone, 330 out of 403 cases reached satisfactory conclusions, showcasing the adalats' efficiency.

The figures shared by the minister underscored the steady progress, with thousands of cases being addressed annually. This reflects the government's commitment to improving pensioners' welfare by swiftly resolving longstanding issues through these dedicated forums.

(With inputs from agencies.)