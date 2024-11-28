Gaza's Desperate Ceasefire Hopes Amid Renewed Clashes

On Thursday, Israeli military strikes resulted in the deaths of at least 17 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources. The strike comes as Israeli forces intensified their bombardment, pushing deeper into both the northern and southern areas of the enclave.

The escalation follows a newly observed ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Iran-backed militants in Lebanon. This development has raised hopes among Palestinians in Gaza for a similar arrangement with Hamas, which rules the enclave.

Despite these aspirations for peace, negotiations remain stalled, as mediator Qatar has suspended efforts until both sides agree to concessions. Residents in Gaza express a heightened sense of desperation and abandonment, amidst ongoing military campaigns and destroyed homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)