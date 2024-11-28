Ensuring Electoral Integrity: Delhi's Robust Voter Roll Revision 2025

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, Alice R Vaz, disclosed significant progress in the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2025, aimed at ensuring a comprehensive and accurate electoral roll. This initiative saw the submission of approximately 2.25 lakh applications, underscoring the public's engagement in the process.

The period designated for claims and objections lasted from October 29 to November 28, 2024. Despite the formal conclusion of this phase, the SSR process will persist to optimize voter participation. The revision involves meticulous pre-revision activities whereby booth-level officers conducted door-to-door verifications, resulting in numerous updates, including 1.62 lakh cases of additions, deletions, and corrections.

The Election Commission has enhanced voting access through rationalisation efforts, adding 123 new polling stations and cutting 53 outdated ones. The drive included special camps, drawing robust public turnout and processing around 45,000 forms. The finalisation of all claims is due by December 24, 2024, yet opportunities for updates remain available via official channels.

