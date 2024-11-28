Delhi's Law and Order Crisis: Political Blame Game Unfolds

Hours after a blast near PVR Prashant Vihar in Rohini, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi blamed the BJP-led central government for failing to maintain law and order in the national capital.

In a press conference, Atishi condemned the explosion, noting it was the second such incident in two months in the same area, signaling a breakdown in law enforcement.

Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal echoed her sentiments, expressing concern over the rising insecurity among Delhiites, specifically highlighting worries about women's safety. These issues are surfacing as political tensions between AAP and BJP intensify ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)