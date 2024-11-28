Election Showdown: Arrest Warrants Ignite Somali Dispute

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Somalia's federal government has clashed with the semi-autonomous region of Jubbaland following controversial regional elections. The federal government in Mogadishu expressed opposition, declaring the elections invalid due to the absence of federal oversight.

Regional leaders in Jubbaland re-elected President Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe, fueling conflict with the national government led by President Mohamud. The situation intensified as both issued arrest warrants against each other's leaders, citing allegations of treason and disrupting the constitutional order.

The situation underscores the fragile nature of governance in Somalia and highlights ongoing power struggles between federal and regional authorities. The execution of these contentious warrants remains uncertain as tensions escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)