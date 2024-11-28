India Challenges EU's Green Regulations: A Clash of Responsibilities
Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticized the European Union's unilateral green economy regulations, citing concerns over their fairness and adherence to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities. He discussed the potential impact on Indian exports with French officials, emphasizing India's development path and the need for CBDR recognition.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Piyush Goyal has expressed profound dissatisfaction with the European Union's unilateral approach to green economy regulations, which he deems unfair and in violation of the principle of 'common but differentiated responsibilities.'
The proposed EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) demands that operators or traders placing specific commodities on the EU market must demonstrate that their products do not originate from recently deforested land.
Speaking at a press conference, Goyal highlighted how these regulations, including the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) tariffs, could disadvantage Indian exports like cement and steel, potentially acting as unilateral trade barriers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Trade Barriers: A Double-Edged Sword
