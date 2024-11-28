Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Ajmer Sharif Shrine Survey Petition

The CPI(M) criticized a Rajasthan court's decision to consider a petition for surveying the Ajmer Sharif shrine, calling it illegal. The petition suggests a Shiva temple existed beneath the shrine, a violation of a 1991 law. The issue echoes previous unrest in Uttar Pradesh over a similar case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:19 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Ajmer Sharif Shrine Survey Petition
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has condemned the recent decision by a local court in Rajasthan to consider a petition for surveying the Ajmer Sharif shrine. The party labeled the move as 'unwarranted' and lacking legal justification.

This petition, filed earlier in September, posits that a temple dedicated to Shiva might exist beneath the current shrine of the revered Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti. The CPI(M) argues that this is in direct violation of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991.

The case has stirred echoes of a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh, where a survey order related to a Mughal-era site led to deadly violence. The CPI(M) insists the Supreme Court must act to prevent further legal actions that contravene historical religious agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024