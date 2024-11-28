Controversy Erupts Over Ajmer Sharif Shrine Survey Petition
The CPI(M) criticized a Rajasthan court's decision to consider a petition for surveying the Ajmer Sharif shrine, calling it illegal. The petition suggests a Shiva temple existed beneath the shrine, a violation of a 1991 law. The issue echoes previous unrest in Uttar Pradesh over a similar case.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has condemned the recent decision by a local court in Rajasthan to consider a petition for surveying the Ajmer Sharif shrine. The party labeled the move as 'unwarranted' and lacking legal justification.
This petition, filed earlier in September, posits that a temple dedicated to Shiva might exist beneath the current shrine of the revered Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti. The CPI(M) argues that this is in direct violation of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991.
The case has stirred echoes of a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh, where a survey order related to a Mughal-era site led to deadly violence. The CPI(M) insists the Supreme Court must act to prevent further legal actions that contravene historical religious agreements.
