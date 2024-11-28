Left Menu

Disputed Faith: India's Battle Over Sacred Spaces

The Supreme Court's 2023 order on a scientific survey at Gyanvapi Mosque has triggered disputes over various religious sites. Amid legal debates, multiple petitions challenge existing laws, seeking clarity on religious structures’ pasts, igniting tensions and violence over historical and cultural claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:25 IST
Disputed Faith: India's Battle Over Sacred Spaces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an operational move that has sparked national debate, the Supreme Court's 2023 order has upheld the right to a scientific survey at the Gyanvapi Mosque, fueling disputes over several religious sites.

This decision comes after the top court refused a stay on a survey to ascertain whether the 17th-century mosque was built over a pre-existing temple, which has amplified claims over religious sites beyond Varanasi, leading to legal and public unrest.

Incidents of violence, such as those in Sambhal and Mathura, underline the sensitive nature of these disputes. As courts continue to handle petitions seeking historical clarity, tension between religious and cultural sentiments remains palpable, with ongoing judicial proceedings set to determine future outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024