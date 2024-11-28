Disputed Faith: India's Battle Over Sacred Spaces
The Supreme Court's 2023 order on a scientific survey at Gyanvapi Mosque has triggered disputes over various religious sites. Amid legal debates, multiple petitions challenge existing laws, seeking clarity on religious structures’ pasts, igniting tensions and violence over historical and cultural claims.
In an operational move that has sparked national debate, the Supreme Court's 2023 order has upheld the right to a scientific survey at the Gyanvapi Mosque, fueling disputes over several religious sites.
This decision comes after the top court refused a stay on a survey to ascertain whether the 17th-century mosque was built over a pre-existing temple, which has amplified claims over religious sites beyond Varanasi, leading to legal and public unrest.
Incidents of violence, such as those in Sambhal and Mathura, underline the sensitive nature of these disputes. As courts continue to handle petitions seeking historical clarity, tension between religious and cultural sentiments remains palpable, with ongoing judicial proceedings set to determine future outcomes.
