Draft BMP for Pelargonium Sidoides Seeks for Public Comment

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Dion George, has announced the publication of the draft Biodiversity Management Plan (BMP) for Pelargonium Sidoides in South Africa, as per Government Gazette No. 51662, Notice No. 5592. The draft BMP is now available for public comment, and stakeholders are invited to review and provide feedback within 30 days from the publication date.

The primary goal of the draft BMP is to ensure the long-term survival of Pelargonium Sidoides, a plant species native to South Africa, through effective conservation management. The plan aims to secure the sustainability of its sub-populations across the country’s natural habitats while facilitating sustainable utilization for both traditional and commercial purposes. At the same time, the plan ensures that equitable benefits from the species’ use are distributed to the rightful stakeholders, including local communities.

This new draft plan will replace the BMP for the period 2011-2020, which was first published in Government Notice No. 433, Government Gazette No. 36411 on 26 April 2013. The draft plan emphasizes the long-term conservation of Pelargonium Sidoides while balancing the livelihoods of stakeholders involved in its use.

Implementation and Stakeholder Engagement

The draft BMP outlines the establishment of the Pelargonium Sidoides Working Group, which will be responsible for implementing the plan. This Working Group was originally formed through the first iteration of the BMP and will continue its efforts to oversee the conservation and management of the species.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE) encourages public participation in the process, urging individuals and organizations to submit written comments on the draft plan. These comments will be considered before finalizing the BMP.

Public Comment Period and Submission Details

The public is invited to submit their comments on the draft BMP within 30 days of the publication of the notice. Comments can be submitted through various channels:

By Post : The Director General: Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Attention: Ms. Humbulani Mafumo Private Bag X447, Pretoria, 0001

By Hand : Environment House, 473 Steve Biko Road, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0083

By Email : ConservationManagement@dffe.gov.za



For inquiries, individuals can contact Mashudu Mahada at mmahada@dffe.gov.za or call 012 399 9586.

Electronic copies of the draft BMP are available for download from the DFFE website at https://www.dffe.gov.za/legislation/gazetted_notices.

Final Notes

The draft BMP for Pelargonium Sidoides seeks to address the challenges of sustainable use and conservation while promoting socio-economic benefits for local communities. The Department is committed to ensuring that the public's input plays a vital role in shaping the final plan, and the consultation process is a critical part of achieving sustainable environmental governance in South Africa. Comments received after the closing date may be disregarded.