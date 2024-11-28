Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet's Triple Bill Boosts Labour, Safety, and Governance

The Karnataka cabinet approved amendments to three significant bills, enhancing labour welfare contributions, regulating borewell safety, and changing leadership at a key university. The Labour Welfare Fund will see increased contributions, borewell regulations impose penalties for accidents, and the CM replaces the Governor as Chancellor of a university.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:15 IST
Karnataka Cabinet's Triple Bill Boosts Labour, Safety, and Governance
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka cabinet has greenlit the Karnataka Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, aimed at boosting the labour welfare corpus. Once passed, contributions will rise: Rs 50 from labourers, Rs 100 from employers, and Rs 50 from the government, according to Minister H K Patil.

Additionally, the cabinet passed amendments to regulate open borewells, which have led to tragic accidents involving children. The new law imposes penalties on responsible parties, including a year's imprisonment or a fine for accidents, and lesser penalties for negligence.

The cabinet also endorsed a significant change in the governance of the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University. The Chief Minister will now replace the Governor as Chancellor, fostering quicker administrative decisions, according to Patil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

