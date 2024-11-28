Left Menu

Escalating Clashes in Northwest Syria: Rebel Offensives Spark Tensions

In northwest Syria near the Turkish border, intense clashes erupted as Russian and Syrian forces bombed rebel-held areas to counter an insurgent offensive. The Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham initiated the offensive in Aleppo province, heightening tensions in the region despite an ongoing ceasefire agreement from 2020.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of violence, Russian and Syrian jets launched airstrikes on Thursday targeting rebel-held areas in northwest Syria, near the Turkish border. This move followed an insurgent advance led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which seized control of territory for the first time in years.

The Syrian army reported that it had inflicted heavy casualties on the rebels, whom they described as terrorists. Cooperation with Russia and unidentified 'friendly forces' aimed to restore control over strategic regions, including areas near Aleppo city and the Shi'ite towns of Nubl and Zahra.

Meanwhile, Iran mourned the loss of a senior military adviser, Brigadier General Kioumars Pourhashemi, killed by rebels. Turkey, closely monitoring developments, underscored precautionary measures to safeguard Turkish troops amid concerns of escalating hostilities in the de-escalation zones established in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

