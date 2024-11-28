President Emphasizes Women’s Role and India’s Growing Defence Capabilities

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu addressed the student officers and faculty of the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu on November 28, 2024. Her address highlighted the significant contributions of the DSSC to the training and professional development of mid-level officers from the Indian armed forces, as well as officers from friendly foreign nations and selected civilian officers.

The President commended the DSSC for its exceptional role in preparing future leaders of the armed forces, noting that the institution's multi-service and multi-national student base, combined with a highly skilled faculty, has made it a beacon of professional military education.

Recognizing the Excellence of the Indian Armed Forces

During her address, the President praised the Indian armed forces for their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s borders and ensuring its territorial integrity. She emphasized that the nation takes immense pride in the defence personnel, who serve with an unshakable spirit of Nation First. The President expressed her admiration for their dedication and the sacrifices made in securing India’s national interests.

Encouraging the Role of Women in the Armed Forces

A significant highlight of the President's speech was her recognition of the increasing involvement of women officers in the Indian Armed Forces. She noted that women now command various units across all three services, underscoring the growing role of women in the military. The President stated that the increasing participation of women in all fields, especially the military, serves as both an inspiration and encouragement, particularly to young girls across the country. She expressed her hope to see more women joining the armed forces, where they can demonstrate exceptional leadership capabilities and break new ground in traditionally male-dominated areas.

India's Rising Defence Capabilities and Global Influence

The President also touched upon India’s rising global stature, with a specific focus on the defence sector. She highlighted that India is on a path of indigenization and self-reliance to ensure that its armed forces are fully prepared for future challenges. India is also emerging as a major defence manufacturing hub, positioning itself as a reliable defence partner and an increasingly important defence exporter on the global stage.

Addressing New Security Challenges

In the context of the evolving geopolitical landscape, the President emphasized the need for the Indian military to be well-prepared for new types of national security challenges. These include cyber warfare, terrorism, and the emerging issue of climate change, which has significant implications for national security. She stressed that advanced knowledge, cutting-edge technologies, and research-based solutions will be critical in addressing these challenges effectively.

A Vision for the Future of Defence Leadership

The President concluded by expressing confidence that the officers undergoing training at the Defence Services Staff College will emerge as future strategists, capable of handling complex and dynamic security situations with skill and precision. She reiterated her belief that the training imparted at the DSSC will equip the student officers to take on higher responsibilities and become effective leaders in an increasingly volatile and unpredictable world.

In her address, the President’s words reflected India’s commitment to national security, the empowerment of women in the military, and the country’s growing role as a global defence leader. Her vision for India’s defence sector, which combines self-reliance, innovation, and inclusive leadership, resonated strongly with the student officers, who represent the future of the Indian armed forces.