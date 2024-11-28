Left Menu

'Amnesty International Alleges Police Brutality in Nigerian Protests'

A report by Amnesty International accuses Nigerian police of using excessive force, resulting in the deaths of 24 protesters during August's '10DaysOfRage' protests against economic hardship. The government has not commented on the allegations. Amnesty calls for transparent investigations and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:07 IST
'Amnesty International Alleges Police Brutality in Nigerian Protests'
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A recent report by Amnesty International claims that Nigerian police employed excessive force against protesters during the August demonstrations addressing the cost of living crisis in the country. The report alleges that at least 24 people were killed as police cracked down on the '#10DaysOfRage' protests.

Despite the severity of the accusations, the Nigeria Police Force has yet to respond to Amnesty's report. The protests, which have been described as the largest since October 2020, saw the police denying allegations of killing protestors, attributing some deaths to factors like explosive devices by suspected Boko Haram militants.

The Nigerian government has remained silent on the issue, while Amnesty demands thorough investigations into the shootings and justice for the victims. Nigeria continues to face economic challenges, intensified by recent reforms such as subsidy removals and currency devaluation under President Bola Tinubu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024