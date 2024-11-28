'Amnesty International Alleges Police Brutality in Nigerian Protests'

A recent report by Amnesty International claims that Nigerian police employed excessive force against protesters during the August demonstrations addressing the cost of living crisis in the country. The report alleges that at least 24 people were killed as police cracked down on the '#10DaysOfRage' protests.

Despite the severity of the accusations, the Nigeria Police Force has yet to respond to Amnesty's report. The protests, which have been described as the largest since October 2020, saw the police denying allegations of killing protestors, attributing some deaths to factors like explosive devices by suspected Boko Haram militants.

The Nigerian government has remained silent on the issue, while Amnesty demands thorough investigations into the shootings and justice for the victims. Nigeria continues to face economic challenges, intensified by recent reforms such as subsidy removals and currency devaluation under President Bola Tinubu.

