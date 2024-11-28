Georgia Halts EU Talks Amid Diplomatic Clash

In a significant diplomatic move, Georgia's ruling party announced on Thursday its decision to halt negotiations for European Union membership until 2028. The country has also decided to refuse all budgetary grants from Brussels, citing a 'cascade of insults' from the EU.

The small South Caucasus nation of 3.7 million, with EU accession aspirations enshrined in its constitution, has experienced a marked decline in relations with the bloc in recent months. Consequently, the EU has declared Georgia's application as frozen.

This development occurs amid Western claims of irregularities in the October elections, where the ruling Georgian Dream bloc claimed victory with nearly 54% of votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)