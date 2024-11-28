Left Menu

Australia's Controversial Child Social Media Ban: A First in Global Legislation

Australia has passed a world-first law banning social media for children under 16. Platforms face fines if they fail to comply. Despite bipartisan support, critics warn of privacy risks and social isolation for kids. The law aims to address safety concerns but faces opposition for its rushed enactment.

Updated: 28-11-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:48 IST
  • Australia

The Australian Senate has approved pioneering legislation banning social media use for children under 16, making it the world's first such law. Effective within a year, platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram could incur fines of up to 50 million AUD for non-compliance.

The bill, passed by the Senate 34-19, had earlier gained support in the House of Representatives with a 102-13 vote. Despite this backing, critics fear the ban could adversely affect user privacy, child welfare, and inadvertently isolate vulnerable youngsters who rely on social media for connection and support.

Online safety advocates applaud the measure as a vital step towards children's protection, while others argue its hasty passage ignores crucial evidence. The law stipulates privacy safeguards but steers clear of demanding government-issued IDs for verification, addressing concerns over identity security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

