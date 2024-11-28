Tensions Ease in Sambhal Ahead of Mosque Survey Court Hearing
In Sambhal, tensions have eased with police flag marches ensuring security ahead of a crucial court hearing on a disputed mosque. Violence had erupted over a survey of the ancient mosque, impacting local businesses. Authorities hope for peaceful prayers amid ongoing investigations and security preparations.
- Country:
- India
In Sambhal, heightened security measures have been enacted as police conducted flag marches near the Shahi Jama Masjid, one day before a critical court hearing related to the mosque. Officials assured the public that security efforts aim to prevent any disturbances during Friday prayers.
Market activities resumed after recent violence linked to a controversial court-ordered survey at the mosque site, which resulted in casualties and injuries. Traders, especially in the bullion market, have reported significant financial losses due to the unrest and subsequent drop in customer turnout.
Authorities have called on religious leaders and local communities to maintain peace. While the situation normalizes, the police continue investigations using CCTV footage to identify and apprehend suspected rioters. The internet ban has been extended to prevent any resurgence of violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sambhal
- Mosque
- Tensions
- Security
- Police
- Flag March
- Violence
- Market Losses
- Investigation
- Internet Ban
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Nabs Shooter in High-Stakes Extortion Drama
Notorious Shooter Mogli Captured: A Major Breakthrough for Delhi Police
Police Crackdown: Constable Arrested for Heroin Sale in Jammu
Odisha Police Officers Honored with National Excellence Award
Aligarh Junction at Storm's Eye: Police Hunt Suspects Post-Bomb Scare