Tensions Ease in Sambhal Ahead of Mosque Survey Court Hearing

In Sambhal, tensions have eased with police flag marches ensuring security ahead of a crucial court hearing on a disputed mosque. Violence had erupted over a survey of the ancient mosque, impacting local businesses. Authorities hope for peaceful prayers amid ongoing investigations and security preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Sambhal, heightened security measures have been enacted as police conducted flag marches near the Shahi Jama Masjid, one day before a critical court hearing related to the mosque. Officials assured the public that security efforts aim to prevent any disturbances during Friday prayers.

Market activities resumed after recent violence linked to a controversial court-ordered survey at the mosque site, which resulted in casualties and injuries. Traders, especially in the bullion market, have reported significant financial losses due to the unrest and subsequent drop in customer turnout.

Authorities have called on religious leaders and local communities to maintain peace. While the situation normalizes, the police continue investigations using CCTV footage to identify and apprehend suspected rioters. The internet ban has been extended to prevent any resurgence of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

