Haryana's War on Drugs: A New Awareness Campaign Launched

Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi announced a 15-day awareness campaign to combat drug-related crimes in Haryana. This initiative will involve education and community engagement and focus on enforcement, rehabilitation, and awareness. The campaign aligns with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's vision of a drug-free Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an effort to tackle drug-related crimes, Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi has announced a state-level initiative featuring a 15-day awareness campaign. This was decided during a meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) aimed at strengthening anti-drug efforts across the state.

The campaign is part of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's vision for a drug-free Haryana, dubbed ''Nasha-Mukt Haryana.'' It aims to combine elements of enforcement, awareness, and rehabilitation to address drug abuse and trafficking. One of the campaign's key strategies includes organizing exhibitions and programs for both students and out-of-school youth.

To amplify outreach, these initiatives will be actively promoted on social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube. Additionally, law enforcement and community efforts have already led to the registration of 3,005 cases under the NDPS Act this year, with 4,523 arrests. The state's 'Haryana Uday' initiative and other community-driven programs have played pivotal roles, reaching over 16 lakh people, and further efforts continue to strengthen grassroots participation in combating drug addiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

