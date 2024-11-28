Soren Sets Up All-Party Panel to Address Marginalised Tea Tribes

In a decisive move shortly after his swearing-in, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the creation of an all-party panel to assess the plight of tea tribes from Jharkhand residing in Assam.

The decision came amid a politically charged atmosphere, with BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma consistently highlighting tribal marginalisation issues during recent electoral contests.

The newly formed panel targets addressing longstanding welfare disparities and aims to advocate for Scheduled Tribe recognition for these communities, marking a strategic response from Soren's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)