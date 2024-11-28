Left Menu

Soren Sets Up All-Party Panel to Address Marginalised Tea Tribes

Hemant Soren, Jharkhand's Chief Minister, announced the formation of an all-party panel to assess the condition of Jharkhand-origin tea tribes in Assam. The move responds to BJP politician Himanta Biswa Sarma's comments on tribal marginalisation amid electoral battles. The panel aims to address welfare concerns and seek ST recognition for these communities.

In a decisive move shortly after his swearing-in, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the creation of an all-party panel to assess the plight of tea tribes from Jharkhand residing in Assam.

The decision came amid a politically charged atmosphere, with BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma consistently highlighting tribal marginalisation issues during recent electoral contests.

The newly formed panel targets addressing longstanding welfare disparities and aims to advocate for Scheduled Tribe recognition for these communities, marking a strategic response from Soren's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

