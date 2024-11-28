Berlin Doctor Accused of Killing Patients and Covering Crimes with Fires

A Berlin doctor has become the prime suspect in the deaths of eight patients, with allegations of using deadly mixtures of medicine and setting fires to conceal his actions. Authorities revealed these findings on Thursday following a detailed examination of patient files and forensic analysis.

The doctor, whose identity remains protected under German privacy laws, was initially arrested for manslaughter and arson in connection to four deaths in June and July. New evidence suggests his involvement in additional cases dating back to January, including the death of a 70-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman.

Prosecutors have upgraded the charges to murder, citing the lack of any apparent motive other than the act of killing itself. The investigation continues as the suspect has yet to respond to the serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)