Escalation in Northwest Syria: Rebels Push Back

In a significant escalation of conflict, Russian and Syrian warplanes have bombed northwest Syria near the Turkish border. The airstrikes were aimed at pushing back an insurgent offensive that resulted in territorial gains for the rebels for the first time in years, according to both Syrian army and rebel sources.

The conflict has escalated since Wednesday when rebels, led by Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, advanced into a dozen towns in Aleppo, controlled by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces. This marks the most significant rebel offensive since the 2020 ceasefire between Russia, which supports Assad, and Turkey, backing the rebels.

The attacks have resulted in heavy civilian casualties, with the opposition rescue service, the White Helmets, reporting at least 16 civilian deaths in Atareb due to Russian airstrikes. Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported the death of Revolutionary Guards Brigadier General Kioumars Pourhashemi in Aleppo, highlighting the ongoing complex military engagements in the region.

