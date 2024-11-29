Left Menu

Bomb Threats Target Connecticut Lawmakers Amid Political Tensions

Several Democratic U.S. lawmakers from Connecticut, including Senators and Representatives, received bomb threats at their homes amid political tensions. No explosives were found, and investigations are ongoing. The incidents highlight rising intimidation tactics against political figures. The Capitol Police have not commented, and swatting incidents involving Trump’s team are also reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-11-2024 02:09 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 02:09 IST
Five Democratic lawmakers from Connecticut were subjected to bomb threats, although no explosives were discovered, according to updates from social and local media.

The targeted leaders, including Representatives Jim Himes, Jahana Hayes, John Larson, and Joe Courtney, expressed their concerns, with Himes advocating for peace and civility during the holiday season.

The threats, also extended to U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, mark an unsettling trend of swatting and intimidation against prominent figures, as noted by law enforcement experts. Trump's transition team confirmed similar threats were issued earlier this week.

