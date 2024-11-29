Bomb Threats Target Connecticut Lawmakers Amid Political Tensions

Five Democratic lawmakers from Connecticut were subjected to bomb threats, although no explosives were discovered, according to updates from social and local media.

The targeted leaders, including Representatives Jim Himes, Jahana Hayes, John Larson, and Joe Courtney, expressed their concerns, with Himes advocating for peace and civility during the holiday season.

The threats, also extended to U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, mark an unsettling trend of swatting and intimidation against prominent figures, as noted by law enforcement experts. Trump's transition team confirmed similar threats were issued earlier this week.

