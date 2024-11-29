Left Menu

Chad Ends Defense Cooperation Pact with France

Chad has decided to end its revised 2019 defense cooperation agreement with France. The government cited the need to assert its sovereignty more fully, marking a shift in the Central African nation's foreign policy after over sixty years of independence.

Chad Ends Defense Cooperation Pact with France
Chad has announced its decision to terminate the revised 2019 defense cooperation agreement with France, as stated by its foreign ministry on Thursday.

The Central African nation emphasized the necessity to assert its sovereignty more firmly, following more than six decades since gaining independence.

This decision reflects Chad's evolving foreign policy stance, challenging long-standing defense ties with France.

