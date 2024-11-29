Left Menu

Journalist Dong Yuyu's Seven-Year Imprisonment Sparks International Outcry

Veteran Chinese journalist Dong Yuyu has been sentenced to seven years in prison by a Beijing court on espionage charges. Detained in February 2022, Dong was accused after dining with a Japanese diplomat. The case has sparked criticism and calls for his release from press freedom organizations and international figures.

In a case drawing international attention, Chinese state media journalist Dong Yuyu has been sentenced to seven years in prison on espionage charges by a Beijing court. A source close to Dong's family confirmed the verdict to Reuters on Friday.

Dong, 62, a former editor at Guangming Daily, was detained in February 2022 while meeting a Japanese diplomat in Beijing. The Chinese government's actions have sparked international criticism, with multiple press freedom organizations calling for his release, stating that his trial lacked transparency.

Ann Marie Lipinski of the Nieman Foundation at Harvard described Dong as a respected journalist, urging for his release. Dong's extensive career includes work with liberal academic journals and as a visiting scholar at prestigious institutions, where he maintained collaborative interactions with international diplomats and media professionals.

