Journalist Dong Yuyu's Seven-Year Imprisonment Sparks International Outcry

In a case drawing international attention, Chinese state media journalist Dong Yuyu has been sentenced to seven years in prison on espionage charges by a Beijing court. A source close to Dong's family confirmed the verdict to Reuters on Friday.

Dong, 62, a former editor at Guangming Daily, was detained in February 2022 while meeting a Japanese diplomat in Beijing. The Chinese government's actions have sparked international criticism, with multiple press freedom organizations calling for his release, stating that his trial lacked transparency.

Ann Marie Lipinski of the Nieman Foundation at Harvard described Dong as a respected journalist, urging for his release. Dong's extensive career includes work with liberal academic journals and as a visiting scholar at prestigious institutions, where he maintained collaborative interactions with international diplomats and media professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)