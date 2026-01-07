Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Esteemed Photojournalist K Gopakumar Dies in Bus Accident

Senior photojournalist K Gopakumar, chief photographer of Malayalam daily 'Chandrika', died in an accident involving a government bus. The tragic incident occurred near Karakkamandapam, seriously injuring his wife, Bindu. Gopakumar was well-regarded in the state capital's photojournalist community for his active involvement.

A tragically fatal accident occurred on Wednesday when a speeding government bus collided with a motorcycle near Karakkamandapam. The collision claimed the life of K Gopakumar, a senior photojournalist and chief photographer at Malayalam daily 'Chandrika'.

Gopakumar was actively involved in the photojournalist community and was widely respected for his contributions. The accident resulted in serious injuries to his wife, Bindu, who was riding pillion and has been admitted to a private hospital.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the local media fraternity, which mourns the loss of a dedicated and talented journalist.

