Sukhbir Badal Criticizes AAP Over FIR Against Journalists

Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, on Sunday criticized the AAP government for registering FIRs against several YouTubers and an RTI activist. He asserted that such tactics cannot intimidate Punjabis.

The Ludhiana police have initiated legal action against 10 individuals, among them RTI activist Manik Goyal. They are accused of distributing 'objectionable and misleading' content regarding the utilization of Punjab's chief ministerial helicopter. The charges fall under sections involving the dissemination of false statements and rumors intended to foster public unrest and inter-group hostility.

Journalists from Bathinda and Chandigarh protested, demanding the FIR's withdrawal. Expressing solidarity with them, Badal assured unconditional support from his party, with the Congress and BJP echoing his sentiments. Badal framed the issue as a battle for Punjab's resources, accusing the AAP of suppressing media freedom. The Chandigarh Press Club also condemned this act by the Punjab police as an attempt to curtail critical journalism.

