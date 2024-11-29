Tensions Rise: Fragile Ceasefire Threatened in Southern Lebanon

The fragile ceasefire in Southern Lebanon is hanging by a thread as Israel and Hezbollah exchange accusations of violations. An Israeli military spokesperson stated that Lebanese residents are currently barred from moving into certain southern areas.

Israel reportedly fired upon 'suspects' in vehicles in the southern zone, accusing them of breaching a truce established with Iran-backed Hezbollah. The conflict has prompted a response from Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah, who accused Israel of returning fire and attacking border villages.

Following the perceived breakdown of the ceasefire, Israel targeted a Hezbollah missile storage facility. The ceasefire, mediated by the US and France, is meant to last 60 days, but recent developments show how precarious the situation remains.

(With inputs from agencies.)