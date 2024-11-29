Zero Tolerance: ADGP Anand Jain's Stern Warning Against Anti-National Activities
Anand Jain, ADGP of Jammu Zone, has issued a strong warning against anti-national activities, urging citizens to report suspicious behavior. The J&K Police are taking effective measures, such as property attachments, to dismantle terror networks, with properties of 29 absconding terrorists identified for seizure.
Anand Jain, the Additional Director General of Police for Jammu Zone, has issued a stern warning to individuals supporting anti-national activities or terrorist organizations.
He called on residents to be vigilant, emphasizing the necessity of working with law enforcement by reporting any suspicious activities they observe.
Jain highlighted the J&K Police's commitment to maintaining peace in the region by dismantling terror networks, stating that properties of 29 absconding terrorists have been identified and will soon be seized.
