Zero Tolerance: ADGP Anand Jain's Stern Warning Against Anti-National Activities

Anand Jain, the Additional Director General of Police for Jammu Zone, has issued a stern warning to individuals supporting anti-national activities or terrorist organizations.

He called on residents to be vigilant, emphasizing the necessity of working with law enforcement by reporting any suspicious activities they observe.

Jain highlighted the J&K Police's commitment to maintaining peace in the region by dismantling terror networks, stating that properties of 29 absconding terrorists have been identified and will soon be seized.

(With inputs from agencies.)