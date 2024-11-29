Left Menu

Zero Tolerance: ADGP Anand Jain's Stern Warning Against Anti-National Activities

Anand Jain, ADGP of Jammu Zone, has issued a strong warning against anti-national activities, urging citizens to report suspicious behavior. The J&K Police are taking effective measures, such as property attachments, to dismantle terror networks, with properties of 29 absconding terrorists identified for seizure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anand Jain, the Additional Director General of Police for Jammu Zone, has issued a stern warning to individuals supporting anti-national activities or terrorist organizations.

He called on residents to be vigilant, emphasizing the necessity of working with law enforcement by reporting any suspicious activities they observe.

Jain highlighted the J&K Police's commitment to maintaining peace in the region by dismantling terror networks, stating that properties of 29 absconding terrorists have been identified and will soon be seized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

