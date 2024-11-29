Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kuntal Ghosh in School Recruitment Scam

The Supreme Court has provided regular bail to Kuntal Ghosh, a former youth leader of the Trinamool Congress, amid allegations connected to a recruitment scam in West Bengal's primary schools. The decision was reached as the likelihood of an imminent trial conclusion was deemed low.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, noted the delay in trial proceedings, particularly as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has yet to submit a final charge sheet. Advocate MS Khan highlighted this delay to support the bail plea.

Ghosh, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and later by the CBI in early 2023, is now restricted from leaving West Bengal without permission and is prohibited from holding any public office or making public remarks on the ongoing investigation.

