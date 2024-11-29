Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kuntal Ghosh in School Recruitment Scam
The Supreme Court has granted bail to Kuntal Ghosh, a former Trinamool Congress youth leader, in connection with a West Bengal primary school recruitment scam case. Ghosh has been in custody for 19 months, with no imminent trial completion. Conditions include restrictions on travel and media statements.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has provided regular bail to Kuntal Ghosh, a former youth leader of the Trinamool Congress, amid allegations connected to a recruitment scam in West Bengal's primary schools. The decision was reached as the likelihood of an imminent trial conclusion was deemed low.
The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, noted the delay in trial proceedings, particularly as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has yet to submit a final charge sheet. Advocate MS Khan highlighted this delay to support the bail plea.
Ghosh, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and later by the CBI in early 2023, is now restricted from leaving West Bengal without permission and is prohibited from holding any public office or making public remarks on the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy and Allegations: West Bengal Bypolls Under Scrutiny
Supreme Court Halts CBI Probe into Jharkhand Assembly Appointments
Supreme Court Stays CBI Probe into Jharkhand Assembly Appointments
Air India Express Expands Winter Services in West Bengal
Air India Express Soars with 37% Flight Increase in West Bengal