Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kuntal Ghosh in School Recruitment Scam

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Kuntal Ghosh, a former Trinamool Congress youth leader, in connection with a West Bengal primary school recruitment scam case. Ghosh has been in custody for 19 months, with no imminent trial completion. Conditions include restrictions on travel and media statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:43 IST
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kuntal Ghosh in School Recruitment Scam
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has provided regular bail to Kuntal Ghosh, a former youth leader of the Trinamool Congress, amid allegations connected to a recruitment scam in West Bengal's primary schools. The decision was reached as the likelihood of an imminent trial conclusion was deemed low.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, noted the delay in trial proceedings, particularly as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has yet to submit a final charge sheet. Advocate MS Khan highlighted this delay to support the bail plea.

Ghosh, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and later by the CBI in early 2023, is now restricted from leaving West Bengal without permission and is prohibited from holding any public office or making public remarks on the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024