Ukraine's Resilience: Air Force Downs Russian Drones

Russia launched a substantial drone attack on Ukraine, involving 132 drones. Ukraine's air force successfully downed 88 of them, with others lost due to electronic warfare. One drone returned to Russia. This incident highlights the ongoing aerial conflict between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:44 IST
  • Ukraine

In an overnight assault, Ukraine's air force reported that Russia launched 132 drones, targeting Ukrainian territory, as confirmed via the Telegram app.

Demonstrating formidable defense capabilities, Ukrainian forces managed to down 88 of these drones. Meanwhile, electronic warfare likely caused the loss of 41 drones.

Notably, one drone managed to return to Russia. This incident underscores the persistent aerial confrontation between Ukraine and Russia.

