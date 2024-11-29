Ukraine's Resilience: Air Force Downs Russian Drones

In an overnight assault, Ukraine's air force reported that Russia launched 132 drones, targeting Ukrainian territory, as confirmed via the Telegram app.

Demonstrating formidable defense capabilities, Ukrainian forces managed to down 88 of these drones. Meanwhile, electronic warfare likely caused the loss of 41 drones.

Notably, one drone managed to return to Russia. This incident underscores the persistent aerial confrontation between Ukraine and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)