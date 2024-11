Tensions Rise: Russia Rejects Accusations of Romania Election Meddling

Russia denied allegations on Friday of meddling in Romania's presidential election, a statement that comes amidst rising international tensions.

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked, "We are not in the habit of interfering in elections, especially in Romania," addressing the accusations head-on.

Romania's top court has ordered a vote recount, while security agencies continue to voice concerns over Russia's potential influence following an unexpected result favoring a far-right candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)