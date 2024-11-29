Germany Eyes Strengthened Defense with Submarine Purchase

In a significant move for Germany's defense strategy, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has proposed acquiring four submarines in a deal valued at over 4.7 billion euros. This initiative requires approval from the parliamentary spending committee, according to sources who confirmed a news report on Friday.

The request, as outlined in documents seen by Spiegel news magazine, highlights that these submarines are critical for Germany to meet new NATO demands for enhancing security on the alliance's northern front. The submarines in question are the Type 212CD, manufactured by Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.

Despite the focus on these high-stake talks, Thyssenkrupp has yet to comment on the development. The defence ministry has characterized the ongoing parliamentary discussions as "good and constructive," without delving into specific details.

