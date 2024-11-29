Left Menu

Germany Eyes Strengthened Defense with Submarine Purchase

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has proposed the purchase of four submarines in a deal exceeding 4.7 billion euros. This acquisition, aimed at meeting NATO requirements, awaits parliamentary committee approval. The submarines would be produced by Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:45 IST
In a significant move for Germany's defense strategy, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has proposed acquiring four submarines in a deal valued at over 4.7 billion euros. This initiative requires approval from the parliamentary spending committee, according to sources who confirmed a news report on Friday.

The request, as outlined in documents seen by Spiegel news magazine, highlights that these submarines are critical for Germany to meet new NATO demands for enhancing security on the alliance's northern front. The submarines in question are the Type 212CD, manufactured by Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.

Despite the focus on these high-stake talks, Thyssenkrupp has yet to comment on the development. The defence ministry has characterized the ongoing parliamentary discussions as "good and constructive," without delving into specific details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

