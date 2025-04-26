India Vows Strong Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

BJP President J P Nadda assured on Saturday that India is poised to give a 'befitting' response to those behind the recent Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives this week.

Addressing the media post his visit to the Shrimant Dagadusheth Ganapati temple, Nadda expressed the nation's anticipation of a resolute action from Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the attack.

The attack, one of Kashmir's deadliest in recent times, occurred in the Baisaran meadow when terrorists targeted tourists. Nadda emphasized the need for a strong reply, drawing on divine blessings to navigate this challenging period under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)