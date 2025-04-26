Left Menu

India Vows Strong Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

BJP president J P Nadda declared that India will deliver a 'befitting' response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 dead. He affirmed the nation's confidence that PM Modi would respond robustly. Nadda spoke after seeking blessings from Ganapati, emphasizing the need for a strong national stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-04-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 11:12 IST
BJP President J P Nadda assured on Saturday that India is poised to give a 'befitting' response to those behind the recent Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives this week.

Addressing the media post his visit to the Shrimant Dagadusheth Ganapati temple, Nadda expressed the nation's anticipation of a resolute action from Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the attack.

The attack, one of Kashmir's deadliest in recent times, occurred in the Baisaran meadow when terrorists targeted tourists. Nadda emphasized the need for a strong reply, drawing on divine blessings to navigate this challenging period under Modi's leadership.

