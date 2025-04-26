Inferno Engulfs Plywood Plant in Bhiwandi
A significant fire erupted in a plywood factory in Bhiwandi's Mani Surat Complex. Fire services responded promptly, deploying four fire tenders. No casualties have been reported, and additional assistance hasn't been requested from nearby regions. Efforts to control the blaze continue, with further updates pending.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic incident early Saturday, a massive fire engulfed a plywood factory situated in the Mani Surat Complex of Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. According to fire officials, the alarming incident was reported around 4:30 AM, with the factory spanning four stories.
Responding swiftly to the emergency, the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation dispatched a fleet of at least four fire tenders to the scene. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties as firefighting personnel grapple with the challenging situation.
In an encouraging update, the Bhiwandi MCD has refrained from seeking additional support from neighboring municipal corporations, though efforts to quash the raging fire remain vigorous. As the investigation unfolds, further details about this alarming blaze are keenly anticipated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NIA to decide where Tahawwur Rana will be taken for interrogation: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis on whether he will be brought to Mumbai.
Maharashtra to Double Gondia-Balharshah Rail Line: A Game-Changer for Connectivity
Maharashtra Cyber's International Rescue: Busting Cyber Slavery Rackets
Drought and Debt: The Perils Facing Maharashtra's Farmers
Teacher ID Fraud Uncovered in Maharashtra Education Scandal