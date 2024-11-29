Greek Police Officer Arrested for Allegedly Aiding Cocaine Ring

A Greek police officer has been detained, accused of aiding a transnational cocaine trafficking operation by leaking sensitive information and assisting in concealing criminal activities. The arrest is part of an extended investigation initiated with data from France and Europol, according to a late Thursday statement by Greek police.

The investigation drew on the decryption of communications through Sky ECC, a messaging service used by criminal networks, according to authorities in France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Europol has indicated that the takedown of platforms like EncroChat in June 2023 contributed to over 6,500 arrests globally.

In Greece, legal charges against three individuals include drug trafficking, bribery, and forming a criminal group. The primary suspect, previously associated with the anti-narcotics police unit, allegedly received monthly bribes from drug traffickers. The investigation also probes two other Greek officers for possible involvement with the cocaine ring.

(With inputs from agencies.)