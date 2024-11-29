Left Menu

Greek Police Officer Arrested for Allegedly Aiding Cocaine Ring

A Greek police officer and two others have been arrested for allegedly assisting a cocaine trafficking network by leaking information and covering up their activities. The arrest resulted from a months-long investigation aided by Europol and evidence gathered from encrypted communications via Sky ECC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:31 IST
Greek Police Officer Arrested for Allegedly Aiding Cocaine Ring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

A Greek police officer has been detained, accused of aiding a transnational cocaine trafficking operation by leaking sensitive information and assisting in concealing criminal activities. The arrest is part of an extended investigation initiated with data from France and Europol, according to a late Thursday statement by Greek police.

The investigation drew on the decryption of communications through Sky ECC, a messaging service used by criminal networks, according to authorities in France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Europol has indicated that the takedown of platforms like EncroChat in June 2023 contributed to over 6,500 arrests globally.

In Greece, legal charges against three individuals include drug trafficking, bribery, and forming a criminal group. The primary suspect, previously associated with the anti-narcotics police unit, allegedly received monthly bribes from drug traffickers. The investigation also probes two other Greek officers for possible involvement with the cocaine ring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024