Assam Police Apprehend Illegal Immigrants Along Indo-Bangladesh Border
Assam Police apprehended five illegal immigrants from Bangladesh near the Indo-Bangladesh border. The individuals identified as Dudu Mia Chakder, Anuwar Hussain, Imran Hassan, Md Mahabub, and Nahar Begum were handed over to Bangladeshi authorities. The specific border sector where they were intercepted was not disclosed.
Assam Police have apprehended five individuals from Bangladesh who were attempting to illegally enter India, according to a statement by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The immigrants, identified as Dudu Mia Chakder, Anuwar Hussain, Imran Hassan, Md Mahabub, and Nahar Begum, were detained near the Indo-Bangladesh border and subsequently handed over to Bangladeshi authorities.
Despite the successful interception, details regarding the exact sector of the border where the immigrants were captured remain undisclosed by the authorities.
