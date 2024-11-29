Assam Police Apprehend Illegal Immigrants Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

Assam Police have apprehended five individuals from Bangladesh who were attempting to illegally enter India, according to a statement by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The immigrants, identified as Dudu Mia Chakder, Anuwar Hussain, Imran Hassan, Md Mahabub, and Nahar Begum, were detained near the Indo-Bangladesh border and subsequently handed over to Bangladeshi authorities.

Despite the successful interception, details regarding the exact sector of the border where the immigrants were captured remain undisclosed by the authorities.

