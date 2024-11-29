Left Menu

Adani Group's Quick Response to U.S. Bribery Allegations

Adani Group's finance chief stated that individuals, including Chairman Gautam Adani, accused by U.S. authorities in a $265 million bribery case, will address the issues with the Department of Justice within 10 days. The group itself will not take any action except as individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Adani Group has announced that individuals implicated in a $265 million bribery case by U.S. authorities, including its Chairman Gautam Adani, plan to clarify their positions with the U.S. Department of Justice within ten days.

According to Jugeshinder Singh, CFO of Adani Group, the organization as a whole will refrain from taking collective action regarding the indictment in the United States.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Singh emphasized that the accountability lies with the individuals, who will take the necessary steps to address the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

