Left Menu

Mystery Drone Paints Russian Embassy in Bold Diplomatic Move

A drone dropped paint on the Russian embassy in Stockholm, with authorities investigating possible links to vandalism at Sweden's Moscow embassy. No arrests have been made. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard urged Russia to protect Sweden's diplomatic missions, while Sweden's Moscow embassy liaises with Russian authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:58 IST
Mystery Drone Paints Russian Embassy in Bold Diplomatic Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Early on Friday, an unidentified drone dropped paint on the grounds of the Russian embassy in Stockholm, Swedish police reported. No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made, according to a police spokesperson.

Authorities are investigating whether the incident is connected to an earlier case of vandalism at Sweden's embassy in Moscow that occurred on Thursday. Neither the Russian embassy nor the Russian foreign ministry has responded to requests for comment.

Sweden's Foreign Minister, Maria Malmer Stenergard, has called on Russia to ensure the security of Sweden's diplomatic missions and their personnel. Meanwhile, officials from Sweden's Moscow embassy remain in dialogue with Russian authorities regarding Thursday's events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024