Mystery Drone Paints Russian Embassy in Bold Diplomatic Move

Early on Friday, an unidentified drone dropped paint on the grounds of the Russian embassy in Stockholm, Swedish police reported. No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made, according to a police spokesperson.

Authorities are investigating whether the incident is connected to an earlier case of vandalism at Sweden's embassy in Moscow that occurred on Thursday. Neither the Russian embassy nor the Russian foreign ministry has responded to requests for comment.

Sweden's Foreign Minister, Maria Malmer Stenergard, has called on Russia to ensure the security of Sweden's diplomatic missions and their personnel. Meanwhile, officials from Sweden's Moscow embassy remain in dialogue with Russian authorities regarding Thursday's events.

